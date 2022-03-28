Big Lots – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 31 with a mean TP of 39. With the stocks previous close at 37.44 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 38.21 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,139m. Visit the company website at: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $1,187m based on the market concensus.

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, including small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of March 15, 2021, it operated 1,410 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.