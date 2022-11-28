Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Big Lots – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 19.25. With the stocks previous close at 19.82 this would indicate that there is a downside of -2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.88 while the 200 day moving average is 25.87. The company has a market cap of $551m. Find out more information at: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $535m based on the market concensus.

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, and chemical departments; hard home category, including small appliances, tabletops, and food preparation and stationery products; home maintenance and organization products; toys; and accessories category consisting of apparel, electronics, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 1,431 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

