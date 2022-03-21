Big Lots – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 31 and has a mean target at 39. With the stocks previous close at 39.08 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The day 50 moving average is 39.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,200m. Company Website: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $1,197m based on the market concensus.

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that ludes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that ludes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, luding small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of March 15, 2021, it operated 1,410 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.