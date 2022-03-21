Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Big Lots – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

Broker Ratings

Big Lots with ticker code (BIG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 50 and 31 and has a mean target at 39. With the stocks previous close at 39.08 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The day 50 moving average is 39.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.81. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,200m. Company Website: https://www.biglots.com

The potential market cap would be $1,197m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Big Lots, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that ludes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that ludes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments. It also provides merchandise under the consumables category, which comprises health, beauty and cosmetics, plastics, paper, chemical, and pet departments; hard home category, luding small appliances, table top, food preparation, stationery, and home maintenance departments; and electronics, toys, and accessories category consisting of electronics, toys, jewelry, apparel, and hosiery departments. As of March 15, 2021, it operated 1,410 stores in 47 states and an e-commerce platform. Big Lots was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

You might also enjoy reading  Big Technologies "to outperform in the current macro environment" says Zeus Capital

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.