BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.1% Upside

BHP Group PlcSponsored found using ticker (BBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 54.95 calculating the mean target price we have 54.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.26 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.29 and the 200 day MA is 41.13. The company has a market capitalisation of $105,680m. Company Website: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

