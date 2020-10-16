BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

BHP Group PlcSponsored with ticker code (BBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 54.95 with the average target price sitting at 54.98. Now with the previous closing price of 42.33 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day MA is 43.94 and the 200 day MA is 40.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $107,212m. Company Website: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

