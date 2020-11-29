BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.9% Upside

BHP Group PlcSponsored with ticker code (BBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60.85 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 57.93. With the stocks previous close at 47.14 this indicates there is a potential upside of 22.9%. The 50 day MA is 42.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.86. The market cap for the company is $117,366m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.