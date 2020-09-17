BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.0% Upside

BHP Group PlcSponsored with ticker code (BBL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 54.95 calculating the average target price we see 54.98. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.0%. The day 50 moving average is 45.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.58. The company has a market cap of $116,042m. Find out more information at: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business worldwide. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. BHP Group was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

