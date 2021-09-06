BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

BHP Group PlcSponsored found using ticker (BBL) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 66.5 with a mean TP of 73.5. With the stocks previous close at 58.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 25.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 61.57. The market cap for the company is $150,673m. Find out more information at: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.