BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

BHP Group PlcSponsored with ticker code (BBL) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 67.5 and 52 and has a mean target at 60.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 55.15 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 54.47 while the 200 day moving average is 59.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $139,295m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.