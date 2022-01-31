BHP Group PlcSponsored – Consensus Indicates Potential -.2% Downside

BHP Group PlcSponsored with ticker code (BBL) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 69 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 65.67. Now with the previous closing price of 65.78 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.2%. The day 50 moving average is 59.24 and the 200 day MA is 59.07. The company has a market capitalisation of $162,309m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $162,037m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.