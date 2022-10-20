Twitter Linkedin Facebook

BHP Group Ltd 7.0% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Broker Ratings

BHP Group Ltd with ticker (LON:BHP) now has a potential upside of 7.0% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BHP Group Ltd share price of 2,149 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 7.0%. Trading has ranged between 20 (52 week low) and 2,149 (52 week high) with an average of 2,092,633 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £107,552,124,475.

BHP Group Plc is a global resources company. The Company is focused on extracting and processing minerals, oil and gas primarily in Australia and the Americas. Its segments include: Petroleum, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas; Copper, which is engaged in mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold; Iron Ore, which is engaged in mining of iron ore, and Coal, which is engaged in mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal. Its businesses include Minerals Australia, Minerals Americas and Petroleum. Minerals Australia includes operated assets in Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia. The Minerals Americas asset group includes projects, operated assets and non-operated joint ventures in Canada, Chile, Peru, the United States and Brazil. Its Petroleum unit comprises conventional oil and gas assets located in the United States Gulf of Mexico, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Algeria and Mexico.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.