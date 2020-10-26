BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 59.81 and 42.28 with a mean TP of 51.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.73 this would indicate that there is a downside of -1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.59 and the 200 day MA is 49.7. The market cap for the company is $130,233m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

