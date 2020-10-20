BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59.81 and 42.28 with the average target price sitting at 51.04. Now with the previous closing price of 51.65 this would imply there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The 50 day MA is 53.07 and the 200 moving average now moves to 49.39. The market cap for the company is $130,929m. Company Website: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; the provision of towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services; and potash development activities. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

