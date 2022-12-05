BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 77 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 69. With the stocks previous close at 63.02 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $223,055m. Find out more information at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $244,221m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.