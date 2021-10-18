BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.6% Upside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 67.1 and 57 and has a mean target at 62.05. Given that the stocks previous close was at 57.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 57.53 and the 200 day moving average is 69.98. The market cap for the company is $145,814m. Visit the company website at: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.