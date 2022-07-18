BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.1% Upside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78.7 and 63 with a mean TP of 72.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.45 and the 200 day MA is 57.14. The company has a market capitalisation of $174,934m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $264,359m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.