BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60.8 and 57 with the average target price sitting at 58.9. Now with the previous closing price of 56.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day MA is 55.87 while the 200 day moving average is 68.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $139,433m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bhp.com

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. BHP Group was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.