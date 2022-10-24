Twitter Linkedin Facebook

BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 69.33. With the stocks previous close at 48.25 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 43.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $171,334m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $246,188m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

