BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.6% Upside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 78.7 and 63 calculating the mean target price we have 72.9. Now with the previous closing price of 50.76 this would imply there is a potential upside of 43.6%. The day 50 moving average is 57.73 while the 200 day moving average is 57.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $182,519m. Company Website: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $262,128m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.