BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78 and 63.3 with a mean TP of 70.43. With the stocks previous close at 67.92 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.72 and the 200 day MA is 65.27. The company has a market capitalisation of $247,287m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $256,425m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

