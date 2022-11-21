BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

BHP Group Limited found using ticker (BHP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 65 calculating the mean target price we have 69.33. Now with the previous closing price of 58.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 51.51 and the 200 day MA is 57.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $210,820m. Company Website: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $249,423m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.