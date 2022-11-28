Twitter Linkedin Facebook

BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 69. With the stocks previous close at 60.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.9%. The 50 day MA is 52.02 while the 200 day moving average is 57.41. The company has a market cap of $214,489m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $246,498m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

