BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 77 and 64 with a mean TP of 69. With the stocks previous close at 61.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 55.54 while the 200 day moving average is 57.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $219,664m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $245,773m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.