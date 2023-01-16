BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 64 calculating the mean target price we have 69.75. With the stocks previous close at 68.99 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 60.69 and the 200 day moving average is 57.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $245,684m. Find out more information at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $248,391m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.