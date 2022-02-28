BHP Group Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

BHP Group Limited with ticker code (BHP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60.8 and 59 with a mean TP of 59.9. With the stocks previous close at 63.5 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The day 50 moving average is 64.48 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.01. The market cap for the company is $169,739m. Find out more information at: https://www.bhp.com

The potential market cap would be $160,116m based on the market concensus.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. It is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, the company provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.