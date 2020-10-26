B&G Foods B&G Foods – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

B&G Foods B&G Foods with ticker code (BGS) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 27 calculating the average target price we see 29.33. Now with the previous closing price of 28.11 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.97 while the 200 day moving average is 25.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,808m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.bgfoods.com

B&G Foods manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products. The company markets its products under various brands, including Ac’cent, B&G, B&M, Back to Nature, Baker’s Joy, Bear Creek Country Kitchens, Brer Rabbit, Canoleo, Cary’s, Clabber Girl, Cream of Rice, Cream of Wheat, Davis, Devonsheer, Don Pepino, Durkee, Emeril’s, Grandma’s Molasses, Green Giant, JJ Flats, Joan of Arc, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, MacDonald’s, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms of Vermont, McCann’s, Molly McButter, Mrs. Dash, New York Flatbreads, New York Style, Old London, Ortega, Polaner, Red Devil, Regina, Rumford, Sa-sÃ³n, Sclafani, SnackWell’s, Spice Islands, Spring Tree, Sugar Twin, Tone’s, Trappey’s, TrueNorth, Underwood, Vermont Maid, Victoria, and Weber and Wright’s. It also sells, markets, and distributes household products under the Static Guard brand. B&G Foods sells and distributes its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers and distributors to supermarket chains, food service outlets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food outlets, and specialty distributors. The company was formerly known as B&G Foods Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods in October 2004. B&G Foods was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

