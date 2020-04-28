BeyondSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 149.8% Upside

BeyondSpring with ticker code (BYSI) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30.6. With the stocks previous close at 12.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 149.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 12.45 and the 200 day MA is 14.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $334m. Company Website: http://www.beyondspringpharma.com

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company’s lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab for the treatment of NSCLC; and programmed cell death protein 1 and CTLA-4 antibodies to treat small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform using ubiquitin mediated protein degradation pathway. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn