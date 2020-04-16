BeyondSpring – Consenus Indicates Potential 130.4% Upside

BeyondSpring found using ticker (BYSI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 39 and 25 calculating the mean target price we have 30.6. With the stocks previous close at 13.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 130.4%. The day 50 moving average is 13.24 while the 200 day moving average is 14.94. The market cap for the company is $349m. Visit the company website at: http://www.beyondspringpharma.com

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company’s lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab for the treatment of NSCLC; and programmed cell death protein 1 and CTLA-4 antibodies to treat small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform using ubiquitin mediated protein degradation pathway. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the University of Washington and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn