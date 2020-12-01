BeyondSpring – Consensus Indicates Potential 217.2% Upside

BeyondSpring with ticker code (BYSI) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 35.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 217.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.1 and the 200 day moving average is 14.21. The market cap for the company is $438m. Company Website: http://www.beyondspringpharma.com

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company’s lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents, including nivolumab, a programmed cell death protein 1 antibody for the treatment of NSCLC; nivolumab and ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody to treat small cell lung cancer; and death protein 1 or programmed death-ligand 1, an antibodies and radiation or chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug development platform using ubiquitin mediated protein degradation pathway. BeyondSpring Inc. has collaboration agreements with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the University of Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.