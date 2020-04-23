Beyond Air – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.0% Upside

Beyond Air found using ticker (XAIR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 13.25. Now with the previous closing price of 7.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 83.0%. The 50 day MA is 7.53 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $108m. Company Website: http://www.ait-pharm.com

Beyond Air, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics and changed its name to Beyond Air in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

