Beyond Air – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.8% Upside

Beyond Air found using ticker (XAIR) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 9 and has a mean target at 13.25. With the stocks previous close at 8.09 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.8%. The day 50 moving average is 7.42 and the 200 day MA is 5.83. The company has a market capitalisation of $121m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ait-pharm.com

Beyond Air, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics and changed its name to Beyond Air in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

