Beyond Air – Consenus Indicates Potential 54.1% Upside

Beyond Air with ticker code (XAIR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 13.25. With the stocks previous close at 8.6 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 54.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.44 and the 200 day moving average is 5.55. The market cap for the company is $133m. Find out more information at: http://www.ait-pharm.com

Beyond Air, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics and changed its name to Beyond Air in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn