Beyond Air – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.3% Upside

Beyond Air found using ticker (XAIR) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 13.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.67 and the 200 day MA is 5.68. The company has a market cap of $123m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ait-pharm.com

Beyond Air, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics and changed its name to Beyond Air in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

