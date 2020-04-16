Beyond Air – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Beyond Air found using ticker (XAIR) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 13.25. Now with the previous closing price of 9.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 40.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.56 and the 200 day MA is 5.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $138m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ait-pharm.com

Beyond Air, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics and changed its name to Beyond Air in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

