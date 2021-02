Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de with ticker code (BWMX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 43.33 and 42.09 calculating the mean target price we have 42.84. Now with the previous closing price of 40.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37 and the 200 day moving average is 26.66. The company has a market cap of $1,386m. Find out more information at: http://www.betterware.com.mx

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.