Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de with ticker code (BWMX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 43.33 and 42.09 calculating the mean target price we have 42.84. Now with the previous closing price of 40.5 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 37 and the 200 day moving average is 26.66. The company has a market cap of $1,386m. Find out more information at: http://www.betterware.com.mx

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.