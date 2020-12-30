Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.0% Upside

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de found using ticker (BWMX) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43.62 and 42.37 and has a mean target at 43.12. Now with the previous closing price of 31.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.0%. The 50 day MA is 30.7 and the 200 moving average now moves to 19.7. The market cap for the company is $1,115m. Company Website: http://www.betterware.com.mx

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.