Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de with ticker code (BWMX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42.31 and 41.09 and has a mean target at 41.83. Now with the previous closing price of 34.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,251m. Visit the company website at: http://www.betterware.com.mx

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

