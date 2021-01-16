Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B de with ticker code (BWMX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 42.79 and 41.56 and has a mean target at 42.3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 32.01 while the 200 day moving average is 22. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,309m. Find out more information at: http://www.betterware.com.mx

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolioluding home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.