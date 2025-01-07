Follow us on:

Best UK Green Shares 2025 – Sustainable Investments

Sustainability & Green News
Discover six of the best UK energy shares to buy in 2025 listed on the LSE. They all benefit from strong investment cases and clear growth strategies to make 2025 a transformative year. DirectorsTalk brings investors the latest news, exclusive interviews with CEOs and insights from equity research analysts that enable investors to make more informed investment decisions.

SAE Renewables (LON:SAE) is the owner of the land, grid connection, Battery Energy Storage Systems, infrastructure and existing power station at the Uskmouth site in Newport, South Wales. SAE also operates the MeyGen project in Scotland – the largest planned tidal stream project in the world.

Quadrise (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications, and in international shipping in particular.

Challenger Energy Company (LON:CEG) is a Caribbean and Atlantic margin focused oil and gas company, with a range of petroleum assets located onshore in Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname, and offshore in the waters of The Bahamas and Uruguay.

Diversified Energy Company (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index on the LSE.

Valeura Energy (LON:VLU, TSE:VLE) is a Canadian-based AIM-listed upstream oil and gas company, with assets in the Gulf of Thailand and the Thrace Basin of Turkey.

Drax Group (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business listed on the FTSE250. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

SAE Renewables Limited

SAE Renewables Reaches Key Milestone in Battery Storage Innovation, Longspur Research Comments

Quadrise plc

Quadrise Expands with Promising Partnership in Panama – Insights from Shore Capital

Challenger Energy plc

Challenger Energy CEO Discusses Chevron Deal and Upcoming Projects in Uruguay (VIDEO)

Diversified Energy Company plc

Diversified Energy CEO on LNG deal, hedging and market outlook (LON:DEC)

Valeura Energy Inc.

Valeura Energy Positioned for Growth with Strong Production and Reserves Upside

Drax Group plc

Drax Group’s New Deal Fuels Sustainable Growth – Longspur Research
Latest Company News

Challenger Energy Group plc

Challenger Energy Company advancing exploration activities in Uruguay

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) celebrates a milestone 2024 with key exploration successes in Uruguay and strong financial positioning for 2025.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company acquires producing & midstream assets in Appalachian Basin

Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs SEASTARS CINEA Horizon grant agreement

Quadrise Plc joins SEASTARS consortium to drive marine decarbonization, targeting at least 30% emissions reduction with innovative energy solutions.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group’s New Deal Fuels Sustainable Growth – Longspur Research

Drax Group Plc partners with Pathway Energy to supply sustainable aviation fuel, driving innovation and meeting ambitious sustainability goals by 2029.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Expands with Promising Partnership in Panama – Insights from Shore Capital

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) advances its thermal power prospects with a key agreement with Sparkle Power in Panama, showcasing innovative fuel solutions.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise partners with Sparkle Power for emission-reducing fuel trial in Panama

Quadrise Plc partners with Sparkle Power SA for a trial using MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels at Panama's El Giral power plant to cut costs and emissions.

Green News

Q&A's

Funds

