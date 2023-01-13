Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Best green shares UK – Active Energy Group, Saietta Group, Tirupati Graphite, Cadence Minerals, Eden Research plc

Sustainability News

DirectorsTalk highlights its latest CEO and Chairman interviews to provide investors with insights on some of the best green shares to buy in the UK. For a comprehensive list of green investments on the London Stock Exchange across all sectors, please visit our Sustainability and Green stocks page

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED) is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive (eDrive) systems for electric vehicles on land from scooters to buses as well as marine applications.

Saietta Group e-drive “growth potential is off the Richter scale” (LON:SED)

Active Energy Group plc(LON: AEG) is a biomass based renewable energy business focussed on using its proprietary technology to transform low-cost or waste biomass material into renewable biomass fuels, thus creating next generation biomass products. 

Active Energy Group overview with Michael Rowan CEO

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and India.

Tirupati Graphite fully funded to take the next steps forward for growth (LON:TGR)

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) is a unique early investment strategy & development firm, within the mineral resource sector. Cadence Minerals identifies undervalued assets, with irreplaceable strategic advantages. It invests in them and helps turn them into powerhouses. 

Cadence Minerals PFS delivers robust economics for the Amapá Iron Ore project, Brazil

Eden Research plc (LON: EDEN) is an AIM-quoted company focussed on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free encapsulation technology for the use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden Research CEO Sean Smith “2022 has been a productive year”
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.