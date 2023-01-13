Best green shares UK – Active Energy Group, Saietta Group, Tirupati Graphite, Cadence Minerals, Eden Research plc

DirectorsTalk highlights its latest CEO and Chairman interviews to provide investors with insights on some of the best green shares to buy in the UK. For a comprehensive list of green investments on the London Stock Exchange across all sectors, please visit our Sustainability and Green stocks page.

Saietta Group plc (LON:SED) is a multi-national business which designs, engineers and manufactures complete Light Duty and Heavy Duty electric drive (eDrive) systems for electric vehicles on land from scooters to buses as well as marine applications.

Active Energy Group plc(LON: AEG) is a biomass based renewable energy business focussed on using its proprietary technology to transform low-cost or waste biomass material into renewable biomass fuels, thus creating next generation biomass products.

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and India.

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) is a unique early investment strategy & development firm, within the mineral resource sector. Cadence Minerals identifies undervalued assets, with irreplaceable strategic advantages. It invests in them and helps turn them into powerhouses.

Eden Research plc (LON: EDEN) is an AIM-quoted company focussed on sustainable biopesticides and plastic-free encapsulation technology for the use in global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.