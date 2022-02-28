Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Best Buy Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Best Buy Co. found using ticker (BBY) now have 24 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 129.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.58 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 41.8%. The day 50 moving average is 99.19 while the 200 day moving average is 110.68. The company has a market cap of $23,053m. Company Website: https://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

The potential market cap would be $32,686m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Best Buy Co. retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products. The company’s stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, furniture, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the BestBuy, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Health, CST, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, and Home, as well as the domain names bestbuy.com and greatcall.com. As of January 30, 2021, it had 1,126 large-format and 33 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music Best Buy Co. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

You might also enjoy reading  Best Buy Co. - Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.