Best Buy Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.0% Upside

Best Buy Co. found using ticker (BBY) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 82 with the average target price sitting at 124.9. With the stocks previous close at 96.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 30.0%. The day 50 moving average is 105.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 112.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $23,488m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

The potential market cap would be $30,528m based on the market concensus.

Best Buy Co. retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products. The company’s stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, furniture, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the BestBuy, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Health, CST, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, and Home, as well as the domain names bestbuy.com and greatcall.com. As of January 30, 2021, it had 1,126 large-format and 33 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music Best Buy Co. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.