Best Buy Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Best Buy Co. found using ticker (BBY) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 150 and 77 with the average target price sitting at 124.59. Now with the previous closing price of 112.54 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 117.26 while the 200 day moving average is 112.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $28,667m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

Best Buy Co. retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products. The company’s stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, furniture, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides consultation, delivery, design, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and websites under the BestBuy, Best Buy Business, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Health, CST, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, and Home, as well as the domain names bestbuy.com and greatcall.com. As of January 30, 2021, it had 1,126 large-format and 33 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music Best Buy Co. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.