Best Buy Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.6% Downside

Best Buy Co. found using ticker (BBY) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 135 and 74 calculating the average target price we see 118.59. Given that the stocks previous close was at 119.35 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.6%. The 50 day MA is 111.24 and the 200 day MA is 92.25. The company has a market cap of $31,275m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

Best Buy Co. retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products. The company’s stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides services comprising consultation, design, delivery, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the BestBuy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Best Buy Health, CST, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, greatcall.com, bestbuy.ca and bestbuy.com.mx brands, as well as through mobile applications and call centers. As of February 1, 2020, it had approximately 1,175 large-format and 56 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music Best Buy Co. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

