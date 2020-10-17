Best Buy Co. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.6% Downside

Best Buy Co. found using ticker (BBY) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 74 calculating the average target price we see 118.59. Now with the previous closing price of 120.56 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 110.73 and the 200 day moving average is 90.82. The company has a market cap of $31,176m. Company Website: http://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/overview/default.aspx

Best Buy Co. retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products. The company’s stores also offer appliances, such as dishwashers, laundry appliances, ovens, refrigerators, blenders, coffee makers, and vacuums; and other products, such as beverages, snacks, and sundry items, as well as baby products, luggage, and sporting goods. In addition, it provides services comprising consultation, design, delivery, installation, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, and technical support services, as well as connected health services for aging consumers. The company offers its products through stores and Websites under the BestBuy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Best Buy Health, CST, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, Pacific Kitchen, Home, greatcall.com, bestbuy.ca and bestbuy.com.mx brands, as well as through mobile applications and call centers. As of February 1, 2020, it had approximately 1,175 large-format and 56 small-format stores. The company was formerly known as Sound of Music Best Buy Co. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, Minnesota.

