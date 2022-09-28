Berkshire Hathaway Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.2% Upside

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. with ticker code (BRK-A) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 560090 and 535000 and has a mean target at 547545. Given that the stocks previous close was at 399127.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 37.2%. The day 50 moving average is 432149.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 460993.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $586,685m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.berkshirehathaway.com

The potential market cap would be $804,847m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals, metal cutting tools, and components for aerospace and power generation applications; flooring products; insulation, roofing, and engineered products; building and engineered components; paints and coatings; and bricks and masonry products, as well as offers manufactured and site-built home construction, and related lending and financial services. Further, it provides recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products, as well as alkaline batteries; castings, forgings, fasteners/fastener systems, and aerostructures; and seamless pipes, fittings, downhole casing and tubing, and mill forms. Additionally, the company distributes televisions and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers logistics services, grocery and foodservice distribution services, and professional aviation training and shared aircraft ownership programs. It also retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle apparel and equipment. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.