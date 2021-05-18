BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P – Consensus Indicates Potential -21.6% Downside

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P found using the EPIC (LON:BKG) have now 12 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £42.21 and £33.5 with a mean TP of £36.61. Given that the previous closing share price was at £46.69 this indicates there is a potential downside of -21.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of £46.04 and the 200 moving average now moves to £45.08. The market cap for the company is £6b. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.berkeleygroup.co.uk

The Berkeley Group Holdings , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.