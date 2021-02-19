BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.7% Downside

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P with EPIC code (LON:BKG) now have 12 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £42.21 and £33.5 so the average target price would be £36.61. Given that the previous closing share price was at £43.43 this would imply there is a potential downside of -15.7%. The 50 day MA is £44.54 and the 200 day moving average is £44.67. The market capitalisation for the company is £5b. Company Website: http://www.berkeleygroup.co.uk

The Berkeley Group Holdings , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.