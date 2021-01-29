Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P found using the EPIC (LON:BKG) now have 12 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £42.21 and £33.5 with the average target price sitting at £36.61. Given that the previous closing share price was at £42.99 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £45.27 and the 200 day MA is £44.82. The company has a market capitalisation of £5b. Visit the company website at: http://www.berkeleygroup.co.uk

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.