BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P – Consensus Indicates Potential -14.9% Downside

BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS (THE) P found using the EPIC (LON:BKG) now have 12 analysts covering the company. The range between the high target price and low target price is between £42.21 and £33.5 with the average target price sitting at £36.61. Given that the previous closing share price was at £42.99 this would imply there is a potential downside of -14.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at £45.27 and the 200 day MA is £44.82. The company has a market capitalisation of £5b. Visit the company website at: http://www.berkeleygroup.co.uk

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.