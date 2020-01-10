Berkeley Group Holdings PLC 9.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:BKG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Berkeley Group Holdings PLC are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set their target price at 4400 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -9.2% from the opening price of 4844 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 281 points and increased 517 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 5294 GBX while the 52 week low is 3415.61 GBX.

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC has a 50 day moving average of 4,730.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 4,113.97. There are currently 125,885,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 607,458. Market capitalisation for LON:BKG is £6,094,096,141 GBP.